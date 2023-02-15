Development proposal hearing held for Nye’s Apple Barn

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their feelings about a proposed development that could bring more people to the property of Nye’s Apple Barn in Berrien County on Tuesday.

It would bring an apartment complex, restaurants, a gas station, and a convenience store to a 12-acre parcel along Niles Road, just off I-94. Nye’s is looking to sell the property and had previously said their land would not be commercialized.

“So it’s still for sale?” One resident asked. “Is it still for sale? Why can’t you jut put in residential houses, we know you gotta sell it, why can’t you just put in residential homes?”

Those in opposition say noise, lights, privacy concerns, and traffic are reasons not to develop the site.

