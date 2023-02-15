Bill that would train teachers to use guns advances out of Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill that would train teachers to use firearms passed out of the Indiana House of Representatives.

The Republican-backed House Bill 1177 passed in a 71-24 vote on Tuesday. The bill would relocate funds typically used for safety resources at Indiana schools to train teachers to use firearms, should a school opt-in.

“Sadly, it’s something that’s necessary for the tragic world we live in today,” said bill sponsor Republican Rep. Jim Lucas, of Seymour. In last month’s hearing, Lucas stressed the training program would be voluntary and paid for by the state, with about 40 hours of instruction for teachers.

According to the Associated Press, Lucas cited the shooting this past summer at a shopping mall in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood, when a man opened fire in the mall’s food court, shooting five people, three fatally, before a bystander shot the shooter.

Efforts by Indiana lawmakers to offer additional training failed in recent years amid opposition from both gun-rights advocates, who said the training mandates overstepped local control, and gun-control proponents, who argued such steps were aimed at arming teachers.

Democratic Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a math teacher from Terre Haute, objected that the proposal would lead to “more guns in school,” citing the risks associated with having guns in the classroom and worries that students could access the weapon or take it from a teacher.

“We want to teach, nurture and inspire students,” Pfaff said during Tuesday’s debate. “We don’t want to carry guns on our hips and normalize guns in schools.”

The bill will now move to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.