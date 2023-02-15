1 hurt in Tuesday night shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting outside of a hotel in Elkhart on Tuesday night.

Officials say a 34-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital just after 9:35 p.m. He was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

He indicated to officials that he was shot outside of the rooms at the Daylite Inn in the 2800 block of Cassopolis Street.

No other injuries were reported. At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

