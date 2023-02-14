Where things stand right now 6 years after the Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s officially been six years since Libby German and Abby Williams were killed while taking a walk on a trail in Delphi.

They went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, and their bodies were found the next day.

On past anniversaries, their families were left without any closure due to the lack of a suspect in custody in connection with the murders. That’s different this time around.

Back in October, Richard Allen of Delphi was taken into custody and formally charged with two counts of murder.

However, justice still needs to be served. A trial has been set for March 20, but it could possibly be pushed back. Allen’s attorneys have asked a judge for more time and for his trial to be delayed.

Allen is scheduled to appear in court this Friday, Feb. 17, for a hearing on whether he should continue to be held without bail, but that could be delayed as well.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office filed paperwork on Monday (the sixth anniversary of Abby and Libby’s disappearance), saying it didn’t object to pushing back the bail hearing and trial.

It is not yet clear when the judge will rule on changing the bail hearing and trial date.

(WTHR)

