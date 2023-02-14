St. Joseph County Republicans, Democrats clash over Portage Manor plans

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Democrats are calling out GOP commissioners, saying the announcement that Portage Manor is closing was made prematurely and without their involvement.

That announcement was made last week, and was worded in a way that made the closing sound like a done deal.

But the official vote by commissioners to transition Portage Manor residents to alternative housing was not made until Tuesday, passing 2-1.

“There was the term ‘decision’ was in the press release from the commissioners,” said Carl Baxmeyer (R), President of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. “I take responsibility for that. I clarified that with the residents and with the media to say that when I spoke to people, I made it clear that a final decision hadn’t been made.”

A county council vote is also needed to move the approximately $3,000,000 plan forward. But Democrats say they need to hear from community members at a public hearing before reaching a decision on Portage Manor.

