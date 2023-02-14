St. Joseph County Republicans, Democrats clash over Portage Manor plans

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Democrats are calling out GOP commissioners, saying the announcement that Portage Manor is closing was made prematurely and without their involvement.

That announcement was made last week, and was worded in a way that made the closing sound like a done deal.

But the official vote by commissioners to transition Portage Manor residents to alternative housing was not made until Tuesday, passing 2-1.

“There was the term ‘decision’ was in the press release from the commissioners,” said Carl Baxmeyer (R), President of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners. “I take responsibility for that. I clarified that with the residents and with the media to say that when I spoke to people, I made it clear that a final decision hadn’t been made.”

A county council vote is also needed to move the approximately $3,000,000 plan forward. But Democrats say they need to hear from community members at a public hearing before reaching a decision on Portage Manor.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The R.V. Capital of the World is getting a new spot for campers!
New campground project under development in Elkhart
Indiana Senators Michael Crider and Andy Zay discussed mental health care for children before...
Indiana Senate unanimously votes for SB 1
Man arrested after SWAT response in Elkhart.
Man arrested after SWAT response in Elkhart
After several unidentified objects were spotted over North America in the last week, viewers...
No UFO: Starlink satellites travel over Michiana skies
Aleeyah Cockburh is missing from Middlebury. She was last seen Friday night.
Silver Alert declared for Middlebury girl

Latest News

Max and Margaret have been together for over 76 years!
A Love Story: Michiana couple celebrates 76 years of marriage
WNDU's Lauren Moss brings viewers this incredible story of love, devotion, and dedication in...
A Love Story: Michiana couple celebrates 76 years of marriage
St. Joseph County Republicans, Democrats clash over Portage Manor plan.
St. Joseph County Republicans, Democrats clash over Portage Manor plan
Rep. Yakym meets with Elkhart business owners