SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

Michael Blakemore, 42, was last seen on Feb. 1 in the 800 block of N. Allen Street.

Police say Blakemore is 5′1″and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Detective Pogotis at 574-235-7472 or 574-339-1023.

