Romance scams on the rise this Valentine’s Day

By 16 News Now and Carli Luca
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Valentine’s Day, and while love is in the air for some, others are still trying to find it using dating websites or apps.

But how do those looking for love make sure it’s not in all the wrong places?

The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana says it’s getting harder to avoid romance scams, especially this time of year.

“We’ve actually seen an uptick over the last three years. It’s more than doubled,” said Jan Diaz, Vvice president of the BBB Serving Northern Indiana. “So, our BBB nationwide is seeing that victims have lost as much as a billion dollars from romance scams. We estimate there’s about a million victims across the country who have been scammed through a romance scam, especially this time of year for Valentine’s Day.”

There are a wide range of romance scams circulating online. They include catfishing — where someone you’re talking to lies about who they are, gains your trust, and then asks for money.

There are also some dating websites that may not be legitimate and could charge you more than the expected membership cost.

Your best bet is to do your research before getting out your wallet. You can check the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker by clicking here.

In video at the top of this story, Investigative Reporter Carli Luca shares which romance scams are impacting people right here in Michiana. She also tells you which red flags to look out for, and how to tell if someone is a “catfish” pretending to be someone they’re not.

