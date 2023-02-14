Rep. Yakym meets with Elkhart business owners

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym III is currently touring his district — Indiana 2nd Congressional District.

This week, Yakym is focused on small businesses. He met with local business owners at Stephenson’s of Elkhart on S. Main Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Yakym heard from merchants in downtown Elkhart about the challenges they face, their concerns, and their successes.

“I’ve often said that you can’t represent people that you don’t know,” Yakym said. “You have to get to know the people you represent. So, for me as part of this Main Street Tour, we’re just hearing from local business and small business owners about the things that are on their minds and how I can best represent them in Washington.”

Congressman Yakym was also in Plymouth on Tuesday morning, where he held a similar roundtable discussion.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The R.V. Capital of the World is getting a new spot for campers!
New campground project under development in Elkhart
Indiana Senators Michael Crider and Andy Zay discussed mental health care for children before...
Indiana Senate unanimously votes for SB 1
Man arrested after SWAT response in Elkhart.
Man arrested after SWAT response in Elkhart
After several unidentified objects were spotted over North America in the last week, viewers...
No UFO: Starlink satellites travel over Michiana skies
Aleeyah Cockburh is missing from Middlebury. She was last seen Friday night.
Silver Alert declared for Middlebury girl

Latest News

Max and Margaret have been together for over 76 years!
A Love Story: Michiana couple celebrates 76 years of marriage
WNDU's Lauren Moss brings viewers this incredible story of love, devotion, and dedication in...
A Love Story: Michiana couple celebrates 76 years of marriage
County Republicans, Democrats clash over Portage Manor plans.
St. Joseph County Republicans, Democrats clash over Portage Manor plans
St. Joseph County Republicans, Democrats clash over Portage Manor plan.
St. Joseph County Republicans, Democrats clash over Portage Manor plan