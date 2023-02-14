Rep. Yakym meets with Elkhart business owners

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym III is currently touring his district — Indiana 2nd Congressional District.

This week, Yakym is focused on small businesses. He met with local business owners at Stephenson’s of Elkhart on S. Main Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Yakym heard from merchants in downtown Elkhart about the challenges they face, their concerns, and their successes.

“I’ve often said that you can’t represent people that you don’t know,” Yakym said. “You have to get to know the people you represent. So, for me as part of this Main Street Tour, we’re just hearing from local business and small business owners about the things that are on their minds and how I can best represent them in Washington.”

Congressman Yakym was also in Plymouth on Tuesday morning, where he held a similar roundtable discussion.

