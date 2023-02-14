Popular Goshen burger restaurant Biebs & Ash to open Mishawaka location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular Goshen burger joint is making its way to other parts of Michiana!

Biebs & Ash, a smashburger social, announced on Facebook Monday that they are opening a location in Mishawaka. The restaurant is set to open its doors next month. The original store is located in the heart of downtown Goshen, serving up west-coast style smashburgers, loaded fries, and more!

The restaurant only accepts walk-in customers, no reservations.

An opening date and exact location have not been released at this time.

