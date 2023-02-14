Popular Goshen burger restaurant Biebs & Ash to open Mishawaka location

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular Goshen burger joint is making its way to other parts of Michiana!

Biebs & Ash, a smashburger social, announced on Facebook Monday that they are opening a location in Mishawaka. The restaurant is set to open its doors next month. The original store is located in the heart of downtown Goshen, serving up west-coast style smashburgers, loaded fries, and more!

The restaurant only accepts walk-in customers, no reservations.

An opening date and exact location have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody.
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
George Tabbert and fiancé Betty Praklet prepare to pose for a photo at his 100 birthday...
What a century to be alive; Local WWII Veteran turns 100
SUV severely damage Percy's Heating and Air Conditioning late Friday.
SUV plows into South Bend building
No one was hurt when a piece of concrete plummeted from a downtown South Bend on Sunday.
Cement plummets from downtown SB parking garage

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A shower or two will be possible on Tuesday
On Monday, Mayor Mueller announced his next State of the City address in March.
Mayor Mueller to deliver 2023 State of the City address in March
‘He’s a hero’: North Liberty police officer rescues 2 from ice cream shop fire.
‘He’s a hero’: North Liberty police officer rescues 2 from ice cream shop fire
North Liberty ice cream shop damaged in fire