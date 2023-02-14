Popular Goshen burger restaurant Biebs & Ash to open Mishawaka location
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A popular Goshen burger joint is making its way to other parts of Michiana!
Biebs & Ash, a smashburger social, announced on Facebook Monday that they are opening a location in Mishawaka. The restaurant is set to open its doors next month. The original store is located in the heart of downtown Goshen, serving up west-coast style smashburgers, loaded fries, and more!
The restaurant only accepts walk-in customers, no reservations.
An opening date and exact location have not been released at this time.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.