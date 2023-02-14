Notre Dame President issues statement on deadly shooting at Michigan State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. issued the following statement on Tuesday morning regarding the deadly shooting Monday night at Michigan State University:

“The senseless gun violence that continues to plague our nation has again shattered a university campus. To the victims of this violence, as well as the many friends and colleagues we have at Michigan State, the prayers and support of the Notre Dame community are with you.”

Police say a 43-year-old man, identified as Anthony McRae, killed three students and wounded five more before fatally shooting himself miles away from campus after an hour-long manhunt.

Investigators are still sorting out why McRae fired inside Berkey Hall and the MSU Union — a popular place for students to eat and study — shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday. The shootings led to a campus lockdown and a manhunt that ended roughly three hours later.

