Notre Dame President issues statement on deadly shooting at Michigan State

Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC
Rev. John I. Jenkins, CSC(Notre Dame)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - University of Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. issued the following statement on Tuesday morning regarding the deadly shooting Monday night at Michigan State University:

Police say a 43-year-old man, identified as Anthony McRae, killed three students and wounded five more before fatally shooting himself miles away from campus after an hour-long manhunt.

Investigators are still sorting out why McRae fired inside Berkey Hall and the MSU Union — a popular place for students to eat and study — shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday. The shootings led to a campus lockdown and a manhunt that ended roughly three hours later.

