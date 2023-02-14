ND graduate Yared Nuguse breaks US indoor mile record

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fastest man in America is a Notre Dame graduate!

Yared Nuguse just ran the fastest indoor mile time in American history. In the video, you can see Nuguse narrowly miss the world record by 3.7 seconds.

Yared broke the American record by more than two seconds, set by Bernard Lagat in 2005. It’s been an eventful start to the year for the Notre Dame alum, breaking another American record in the 3,000 meters, crossing the finish line there at 7:28:24 only two weeks ago.

From all of us here at WNDU, congratulation on an incredible achievement!

