Mayor Mueller to deliver 2023 State of the City address in March

On Monday, Mayor Mueller announced his next State of the City address in March.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The mayor has announced the next State of the City address!

South Bend Mayor James Mueller will deliver his 2023 State of the City address at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at La Casa de Amistad located at 3423 S. Michigan St.

The address is free and open to the public.

Residents who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by clicking here.

