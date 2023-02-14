Indiana Senate unanimously votes for SB 1

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Senate was in session today, and on the docket was Senate Bill 1, a proposal that would significantly increase mental health services in Indiana.

If passed by the Indiana House, fully funded, and earning Governor Holcomb’s signature, Senate Bill 1, “Behavioral Health Matters,” would provide all Hoosiers with a mental health helpline, mental health professionals to arrive on the scene of a crisis, and facilities to offer aid.

One of the pragmatic influences behind the bill is the potential savings for Hoosier taxpayers.

An Indiana Behavioral Health Commission report determined that untreated mental illness costs Indiana $4.2 billion yearly.

The report also found that establishing and running a crisis response system will cost $130.6 million annually.

However, the main selling point is less focused on finances and more focused on humanity.

“It’s an epidemic today, that’s why it’s (SB) 1; it’s everywhere,” says Sen. Ron Alting (R), Indiana Senate, District 22. “In 92 counties, this may be the only bill that every legislator in here from southern Indiana to northern Indiana, it affects our constituents.”

At the Indiana General Assembly Monday, State Senators explained how this bill would not just help people struggling with mental crises; it will help veterans with PTSD, loved ones who struggle with substance abuse and addiction, and as a result, the children and grandchildren of those who battle mental illness.

“In 2021, 344 Hoosier veterans who struggled with mental health committed suicide,” says Sen. Michael Crider (R), Indiana Senate, District 28.

Officials say this bill will ensure that every Hoosier in crisis has a number to call, someone to come to them, and a safe place to go.

“Approximately 22% of Hoosiers experience mental health illness each year, 22% of Hoosiers; we’ve got 6.5 million people Hoosiers in the state of Indiana,” says Sen. Lonnie Randolph (D), Indiana Senate, District 2. “22%, that’s a large number.”

Sen. Fady Qaddoura shared a story before today’s vote of someone who would greatly benefit from the passage of SB 1, a veteran who was struggling with his mental health after losing his best friend and fellow serviceman.

“So, he struggled with mental health issues, and he had loaded yet locked guns at his home, and he contemplated suicide multiple times,” says Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D), Indiana Senate, District 30. “His wife called the police, they showed up, and when the veteran testified this last weekend, he was crying on stage. It made most of us cry when he described how his little ones had to witness their honorable dad, who served our nation, be handcuffed and walked outside of those doors by police officers because he needed mental health services, and there was nowhere for him to call or to go.”

On Saturday, around 800 Faith in Indiana members from around the state, including 100 from St. Joe County, gathered in Indianapolis to urge elected officials to not only back SB 1 but fully fund it as well.

“These very human needs go beyond politics, whether you’re an R or D, or what race, or what church you’re from, and when people begin to understand the importance of (mental health services), that information as it spreads, it encourages people and gives them more support to believe in the power of collective action,” says Cauzae McCall, an organizer with Faith in Indiana. “When people come together on one accord to achieve a common goal.”

The bill now moves onto the Indiana House of Representatives, where they will debate the bill further and find avenues for funding.

Rep. Ann Vermilion (R), District 31, and Sharon Negele (R), District 13, are the sponsors in the Indiana House.

SB 1 was authored by:

Sen. Michael Crider (R) – Indiana Senate – District 28

Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R) – Indiana Senate – District 5

Sen. Ron Alting (R) – Indiana Senate – District 22

Locally Co-authored by:

Sen. David Niezgodski (D) – Indiana Senate – District 10

Sen. Mike Bohacek (R) – Indiana Senate – District 8

Sen. Susan Glick (R) – Indiana Senate – District 13

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

