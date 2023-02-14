Indiana bill that would test firefighters for toxic PFAS levels passes through House

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana bill that would test the blood of 1,000 retired and current firefighters has passed through the Indiana House of Representatives.

The bill, authored by Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend), passed out of the Indiana House by a 93-0 vote on Tuesday.

The bill in question would establish a pilot program to monitor the levels of toxic, man-made polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) in firefighters across the state. The substances, which are a leading cause of cancer in firefighters, are commonly associated with a type of firefighting foam. They have even been found in some firefighter turnout gear.

“Today, we are one step closer toward increased occupational safety measures for firefighters,” Rep. Bauer said. “I am proud that my first authored bill to pass the House is in service of those who risk their own lives to make our communities safer. While our state government has already made important interventions to decrease firefighters’ on-the-job exposure to PFAS, the unfortunate truth is that many firefighters have already been exposed to PFAS from decades of use of turnout gear and AFFF foam. Once enacted, this bill will allow Hoosier firefighters to finally know their PFAS exposure levels, which can lead to early detection of cancer and other serious health complications.”

The bill will now move to the Senate for consideration.

