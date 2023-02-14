Hundreds participate in church service that is lasting nearly a week

A church service in Kentucky is being described as a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going. (Source: WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore, Lucy Bryson, Chad Hedrick, Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A chapel service at Asbury University has been happening for nearly a week.

WKYT reports the service started on Feb. 8 and has continued into this week with prayers, praise, worship music and testimonies.

Those in attendance are calling the service a revival and “a movement that only God could orchestrate and keep going.”

The service began with students, but it has grown to include people from all over the country. Those attending include residents from as far away as Oregon and California. The crowd said they had heard about the service and wanted to participate by singing and praying.

“No big lights or big media or anything like that. It’s proof that the Lord is working,” Aniston McClellan, a Tennessee resident, said. “It’s amazing to see. We just wanted to be a part of this.”

Participants said it’s hard to describe how a simple prayer service has continued for days, but they said one of the possible reasons is simple and profound.

“There is just a spirit of the Lord in this place. It really has got its way into the hearts and minds of our students, staff, faculty and our community,” said Dr. Kevin Brown, president of Asbury University.

Brown said classes are continuing at the university but faculty is being flexible if students would rather be at the chapel than in class.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The R.V. Capital of the World is getting a new spot for campers!
New campground project under development in Elkhart
Indiana Senators Michael Crider and Andy Zay discussed mental health care for children before...
Indiana Senate unanimously votes for SB 1
Man arrested after SWAT response in Elkhart.
Man arrested after SWAT response in Elkhart
After several unidentified objects were spotted over North America in the last week, viewers...
No UFO: Starlink satellites travel over Michiana skies
Aleeyah Cockburh is missing from Middlebury. She was last seen Friday night.
Silver Alert declared for Middlebury girl

Latest News

A Broward County elementary school formed a giant heart in honor of the Parkland victims.
Parkland remembers victims 5 years after school massacre
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light showers through the evening
A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
A deacon of a church, 31-year-old Jonathan High, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Church helper gets 22-year sentence for filming underage boys using restroom
Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.
Pepsi to bring Peeps-flavored soda to store shelves this spring