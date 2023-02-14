Goshen Community Schools one step closer to completing ‘Alumni Plaza’

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools has reason to celebrate tonight!

Their planned “Alumni Plaza” is one step closer to being complete! On Tuesday, GCS told 16 News Now they’ve secured a majority of the needed funding.

The plaza will feature new ticket booths, park benches, and tables and chairs.

It will be built on the high school’s campus. It is set to open later this year on Sept. 1.

