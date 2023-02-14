First Alert Forecast: Showers arrive for Valentine’s evening.

Wind increases Valentine’s afternoon through Wednesday morning. Our highest chance for rain moves in Thursday.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

VALENTINE’S DAY: Increasing clouds. Showers move in throughout the late afternoon with more numerous showers by the evening and overnight hours. Windy. Wind SSE at 15 to 30 mph. High 56F. Low 48F. General rainfall amounts to 0.10″ across Michiana.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of an early morning shower. Decreasing clouds and windy. High 56F. Low 37F. Wind SW at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40+ mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with off-and-on showers. Snowflakes may mix in late in the day. General rainfall amounts to 0.25″ across Michiana. High 52F. Low 28F.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with flurries to light snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected. High 28F. Low 21F

PRESIDENTS’ DAY WEEKEND: Sunny and mild with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

