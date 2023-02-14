Elkhart Police identify man arrested after Monday’s SWAT standoff

15-year-old girl reported as runaway out of Michigan also taken into custody
(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has identified the man who was arrested after Elkhart County SWAT was called to a standoff on Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Elkhart Police Department were called just after 2:10 p.m. to the 600 block of W. Lexington Avenue in Elkhart to arrest man who had outstanding warrants.

When they arrived, they gave verbal commands for the man, identified as 21-year-old Reeyon Rodrell Young of Elkhart, to exit the home. When Young did not exit the home, the Elkhart County SWAT team was activated.

After negotiations, police say Young exited the home and was taken into custody at approximately 3:30 p.m. He was arrested on his three outstanding warrants out of Elkhart Superior Court and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Police say a 15-year-old girl who was previously reported as a runaway out of Michigan was also taken into custody and taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to police, no injuries were reported during the incident.

