DTSB chili cook-off raises $7,395 to fight community hunger

(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last month, we told you about downtown South Bend’s chili cook-off fundraising event.

Now, we’ve learned more than $7,000 were raised to battle hunger in our community.

On Wednesday, at Tippecanoe Place, the Downtown Dining Association will present a check to Cultivate Food Rescue for $7,395, which represents the proceeds from this year’s chili cook-off, back on Jan. 21.

Participants got to sample chili and craft beer, voting on their favorites around the city. In case you were wondering Fiddler’s Hearth took the top prize in the chili competition, Cafe Navarre was the runner-up.

