Council passes resolution hoping to keep all high schools open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council worked together Monday night to pass a resolution calling for all the city’s high schools to stay open.

This coming after the South Bend Community School Corporation shared the possibility of closing down some high schools as part of its facilities master plan.

“...What will happen to dual language programs? Will the high school magnet program be eliminated?” said South Bend Common Council President Sharon McBride.

“Members of this community passed a referendum to keep schools open some time ago. And now they are still talking about closing schools...And now we are back here at square one so obviously there needs to be a public discussion on next steps,” said South Bend Common Council Member Henry Davis Jr.

Council members said, “a strong public education system is essential to the well-being of our country” and that “high schools make our city vibrant.”

The council is asking the corporation to consider factors beyond their financial situation before making any final decision.

They also applauded the corporation for being transparent throughout the entire process, and agreed to work and support them.

“That the Indiana State legislators priorities and policies have played a significant role in putting our school corporation into the position that it is now in...A few years ago we developed a joint partnership with the school corporation and the South Bend Common Council that we would meet at least twice a year to talk about important items on the agenda,” said McBride.

Last week, the corporation released phase 2 of its facilities master plan.

In it, were three possible scenarios to help tackle declining enrollment and improve student options.

Option C would get rid of two high schools to help maximize the district’s savings.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.