Charges filed, warrants issued for 5 suspects in fight at Washington vs. Riley boys basketball game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says charges have been filed and warrants have been issued for five people in connection with a large fight that broke out in the stands during halftime of a boys basketball game between Washington High School and Riley High School.

Officers responded to the fight at Washington High School on Feb. 2. Due to the fight, the rest of the game was postponed and eventually canceled entirely.

The South Bend Police Department and the South Bend Community School Corporation worked to identify the instigators and/or aggressors in the fight. As a result, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against the following people:

Keeion Mahone, 18, battery and disorderly conduct

Tisean Overstreet, 18, battery and disorderly conduct

Isaiah Redding, 18, battery and disorderly conduct

Destefano Richardson, 20, battery and disorderly conduct

Jamarion Watson, 19, disorderly conduct

All the suspects listed above have active warrants for their arrests.

Meanwhile, police say minors have been identified as being involved in the fight, and coordination with the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center is ongoing.

“Our investigation surrounding who and what prompted this fight began immediately after the incident, as this not only created a significant safety risk for everyone in attendance that night, but it ruined a very special evening for our local athletes and students,” said South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski.

The investigation continues. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the South Bend Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263, or you can stay anonymous and contact Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.

