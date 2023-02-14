Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop offering last minute Valetine’s Day gifts

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day is a busy holiday for local candy shops.

16 Morning News Now stopped by Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop in Dowagiac on Tuesday.

The family-owned business has been around for a hundred years.

And while Christmas is their busiest holiday, Valentine’s Day is close behind.

“Our candy boxes and items have been a tradition for going on 5 generations now so it keeps us pretty busy,” said owner Julie Johnson. “We have people coming from all over.”

If you still haven’t gotten your sweetheart a gift, you still have time. Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop is open until 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day Candy

