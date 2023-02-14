Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop offering last minute Valetine’s Day gifts
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day is a busy holiday for local candy shops.
16 Morning News Now stopped by Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop in Dowagiac on Tuesday.
The family-owned business has been around for a hundred years.
And while Christmas is their busiest holiday, Valentine’s Day is close behind.
“Our candy boxes and items have been a tradition for going on 5 generations now so it keeps us pretty busy,” said owner Julie Johnson. “We have people coming from all over.”
If you still haven’t gotten your sweetheart a gift, you still have time. Caruso’s Candy & Soda Shop is open until 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
For more information, visit their website by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.