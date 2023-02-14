Biden to speak to National Association of Counties

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The R.V. Capital of the World is getting a new spot for campers!
New campground project under development in Elkhart
Man arrested after SWAT response in Elkhart.
Man arrested after SWAT response in Elkhart
Indiana Senators Michael Crider and Andy Zay discussed mental health care for children before...
Indiana Senate unanimously votes for SB 1
After several unidentified objects were spotted over North America in the last week, viewers...
No UFO: Starlink satellites travel over Michiana skies
Aleeyah Cockburh is missing from Middlebury. She was last seen Friday night.
Silver Alert declared for Middlebury girl

Latest News

LIVE: Biden remarks to National Association of Counties
Ask the Doctor: American Heart Month
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
Ask the Doctor: American Heart Month
Ask the Doctor: American Heart Month
Michael Blakemore
South Bend Police searching for missing man