Women Entrepreneurs Matter holds 2nd annual Black History Month Expo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend, local nonprofit Women Entrepreneurs Matter held its second annual Black History month program.

Local artists, creatives, and small business owners came out Sunday afternoon to perform, network, and support one another.

“We support women entrepreneurs and men, too, helping them to start and grow their businesses -not only their businesses but grow themselves, so they will be better in the community,” said Vida Harley, President of Women Entrepreneurs Matter. Harley started the organization to help guide local small business owners and recognize those who display excellence in community service and leadership.

“I work with women who are struggling. You know, I’ve been through domestic violence, teenage pregnancy, all of that. So, those are some of the things that women entrepreneurs have to face, and why I started the organization: to get them connected with tips, resources, strategies, funding, that’s the purpose of this exhibition,” she said. Some entrepreneurs, like real estate broker Penny Hughes, take skills they have learned and try to help others find their own success.

“We helped found a real estate investment club, and you can learn a lot from other people who have been doing this for years and years. If we had that when I first started out, I wouldn’t have made a lot of the mistakes I made,” said Hughes. Others, like jewelry maker Takisha Jacobs, lost her 15-year-old son to gun violence and decided to start a nonprofit to help get bullets off the streets. “What we do is when we see people with guns, people have bullets laying around at home, we take those bullets, and we take the life out of them, so they don’t hurt anybody else,” explained Jacobs. “And so, I literally just walk up and ask for their bullets out of their guns. So, we take those bullets, and we make the jewelry, make these bracelets. So, we don’t use bullets that have been used, it defeats the purpose. The purpose is to get the bullets away from people so that they cannot be used.”

Click here for more information on Women Entrepreneurs Matter.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.