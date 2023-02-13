SWAT activated on portion of W. Lexington Avenue in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is responding to an incident on W. Lexington Avenue.

Police say SWAT has been activated at 600 W. Lexington Ave., and parts of the area have been shut down.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

