SWAT activated on portion of W. Lexington Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is responding to an incident on W. Lexington Avenue.

Police say SWAT has been activated at 600 W. Lexington Ave., and parts of the area have been shut down.

Please avoid the 600 block of W Lexington Ave. Parts of this area are shut down due to an ongoing situation. SWAT has been activated. We will provide further info as we are able to do so — Elkhart Police Dept. (@ElkhartPolice) February 13, 2023

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.