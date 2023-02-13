SUV plows into South Bend building

An SUV plowed into Percy's Heating and Air Conditioning along Olive Street late Saturday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating after an SUV plowed into a city building.

Police were called to Percy’s Heating and Air Conditioning at 229 Olive Street at about 11:30 Saturday night.

The SUV drove into the southwest corner of the two-story building.

The crash heavily damaged the structure and Olive was closed south of Linden Avenue.

First responders were concerned the impact might have weakened the building’s structural integrity.

“A lot of people know this location,” said Davonte Reed, the owner’s son. “He built his business from the ground up. By his self, so just to see it taken away it kind of sucks.”

A passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

That person has not been identified.

The SUV’s driver was arrested.

That person has also not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody.
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
South Bend firefighters are speaking out after losing one of their own.
Remembering the life of retired firefighter Mike Brown
Police responded to the 2700 block of Elwood Avenue just before 2:45 p.m for a ShotSpotter...
16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for murder, battery
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

Latest News

SUV severely damage Percy's Heating and Air Conditioning late Friday.
SUV into Olive Street building
Chuck's Weather Sunday PM
Chuck's Weather Sunday PM
Chuck's Weather 21223
Chuck's Weather 21223
Notre Dame men's basketball downed by Virginia Tech 93-87