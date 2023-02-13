SUV plows into South Bend building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating after an SUV plowed into a city building.

Police were called to Percy’s Heating and Air Conditioning at 229 Olive Street at about 11:30 Saturday night.

The SUV drove into the southwest corner of the two-story building.

The crash heavily damaged the structure and Olive was closed south of Linden Avenue.

First responders were concerned the impact might have weakened the building’s structural integrity.

“A lot of people know this location,” said Davonte Reed, the owner’s son. “He built his business from the ground up. By his self, so just to see it taken away it kind of sucks.”

A passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

That person has not been identified.

The SUV’s driver was arrested.

That person has also not been identified.

