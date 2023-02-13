South Bend International Airport to host job fair

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking for a new job?

The South Bend International Airport is hosting a job fair! They’re teaming up with airport partners to host the fair.

The job fair is happening on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the center atrium.

Many groups will be hiring, including the TSA, the FAA, and even the South Bend Chocolate Company.

Those interested in attending are asked to park in “long-term parking.”

For more information, click here.

