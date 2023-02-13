Silver Alert declared for Middlebury girl
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for 12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn.
She is 4′ 11″ tall, eighty pounds, and has black hair with green eyes.
Aleeyah was last seen wearing a black beanie, a multi-colored gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
She was last seen on Friday night at 9:54, and is missing from Middlebury.
If you have any information, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.
