Silver Alert declared for Middlebury girl

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for 12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn.

She is 4′ 11″ tall, eighty pounds, and has black hair with green eyes.

Aleeyah was last seen wearing a black beanie, a multi-colored gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

She was last seen on Friday night at 9:54, and is missing from Middlebury.

If you have any information, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.