Silver Alert declared for Middlebury girl

Aleeyah Cockburh is missing from Middlebury. She was last seen Friday night.
Aleeyah Cockburh is missing from Middlebury. She was last seen Friday night.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been declared for 12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn.

She is 4′ 11″ tall, eighty pounds, and has black hair with green eyes.

Aleeyah was last seen wearing a black beanie, a multi-colored gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

She was last seen on Friday night at 9:54, and is missing from Middlebury.

If you have any information, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or call 911.

