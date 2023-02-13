Saint Ignatius JV hockey team heads to semi-finals

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (WNDU) - The St. Ignatius JV hockey team is advancing to the semi-finals!

The team won its quarterfinal round and is headed to the semi-finals on Monday night. After splitting the first two games, the Wolfpack confidently won their third game 9-0.

The team was injured traveling through Warsaw when a semi-truck collided with their bus in November.

From all of us here at WNDU, good luck!

