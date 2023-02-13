Saint Ignatius JV hockey team heads to semi-finals
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WNDU) - The St. Ignatius JV hockey team is advancing to the semi-finals!
The team won its quarterfinal round and is headed to the semi-finals on Monday night. After splitting the first two games, the Wolfpack confidently won their third game 9-0.
The team was injured traveling through Warsaw when a semi-truck collided with their bus in November.
From all of us here at WNDU, good luck!
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.