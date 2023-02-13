Red Bud Trail closed between Snow, Grange Road for tree-related work

Red Bud Trail will be closed in between Snow Road and Grange Road until Wednesday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert in Berrien County!

Red Bud Trail between Snow Road and Grange Road will be closed on Monday and Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Road crews are placing the temporary closure to perform tree-related work.

Work and weather-permitting, the road is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

