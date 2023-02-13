Pretrial conference for man charged in Warsaw bus crash scheduled for April

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The truck driver involved in the Warsaw bus crash with the St. Ignatius JV hockey team was due for a pretrial conference on Monday.

Victor Santos, 58, of Brooklyn, NY, met with his attorney ahead of the conference at the Kosciusko County Jail, and a new pretrial conference has been scheduled for April 3.

Santos was charged with a total of 26 counts, including criminal recklessness and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, after his semi-truck allegedly ran a red light and collided with a bus transporting traveling hockey players from the Illinois school.

A pretrial conference is an opportunity for the attorney to discuss a case with the prosecutor. Some pretrial conferences can result in a case being resolved by a plea agreement or pretrial diversion.

