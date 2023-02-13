Plymouth man arrested for methamphetamine, marijuana after traffic stop

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERU, Ind. (WNDU) - A Plymouth man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led to his arrest on Sunday.

Michael Whitfield, 49, faces criminal charges for both the possession and dealing of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle while having a suspended license.

According to the Indiana State Police, authorities stopped Whitfield for a traffic violation on Mexico Road near U.S. 31. around 5:30 p.m. After Whitfield was pulled over, authorities noticed “indicators of possible criminal activity.” They then brought a narcotics-detecting K-9 to search the car. The dog gave a positive alert for the presence of drugs in the car.

During a subsequent search, officers found marijuana, three cell phones, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers also say they found a small plastic bag containing around 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine outside of the front passenger door, indicating that Whitfield allegedly threw it out of the car.

Whitfield was booked into the Miami County Jail.

