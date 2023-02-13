One sent to hospital following two-car crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A two-vehicle crash in downtown South Bend sends one man to the hospital.

South Bend Police tell 16 News Now that the accident happened just after 11 pm Sunday night at the intersection of William and Colfax.

According to police, the Portage Township Trustee building was damaged when the vehicles collided, and the accident also caused a streetlight to topple over.

The driver of the silver sedan was taken to the hospital, but police say that he was conscious and speaking with doctors.

Police are still working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.

South Bend Division of Streets closed the intersection until further notice.

