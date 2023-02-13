Notre Dame offensive line coach Hiestand announces retirement

By Drew Sanders
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday, Notre Dame’s offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement after a 40-year coaching career.

Hiestand came back to the Irish for a second stint in 2022 after having led the O-line unit from 2012-2017. This past season, Notre Dame produced 2 All-American linemen, ranked top-50 in sacks surrendered per game, and churned out nearly 2,500 yards rushing.

In the announcement, Hiestand said that it is important for him to spend time with family.

“I want to personally thank Coach Hiestand for coming out of retirement for my first year as a head coach, and raising the standard, not only for our offensive line, but for our entire team,” Dick Corbett Head Coach Marcus Freeman said.

“We are so grateful for all of the work he has put in during his two stints here at Notre Dame. Coach Hiestand has experienced success at the highest levels of coaching and I am forever grateful for the wisdom he has shared with myself and our entire coaching staff. Coach Hiestand will be forever a part of Notre Dame Football. Congratulations to Harry, Terri and his entire family on a much deserved retirement from coaching! We wish them all of the best.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody.
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
George Tabbert and fiancé Betty Praklet prepare to pose for a photo at his 100 birthday...
What a century to be alive; Local WWII Veteran turns 100
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Exdith Rodriguez Davila, 15, left her St. Joseph County, Mich., home on Fairchild Road at about...
St. Joe County Mich. want public’s help finding teen

Latest News

Notre Dame beats Syracuse in annual "Think Pink" game
#10 Notre Dame holds off Syracuse in annual “Think Pink” game
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile (21) dunks as Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski (14) and Ven-Allen Lubin...
Laszewski’s career-high 33 not enough as Irish fall short, 93-87
Tommy Rees reportedly leaving Notre Dame for Alabama OC job
Miles, Citron lead No. 9 Irish past Boston College 72-59