Notre Dame offensive line coach Hiestand announces retirement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday, Notre Dame’s offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement after a 40-year coaching career.

Hiestand came back to the Irish for a second stint in 2022 after having led the O-line unit from 2012-2017. This past season, Notre Dame produced 2 All-American linemen, ranked top-50 in sacks surrendered per game, and churned out nearly 2,500 yards rushing.

In the announcement, Hiestand said that it is important for him to spend time with family.

“I want to personally thank Coach Hiestand for coming out of retirement for my first year as a head coach, and raising the standard, not only for our offensive line, but for our entire team,” Dick Corbett Head Coach Marcus Freeman said.

“We are so grateful for all of the work he has put in during his two stints here at Notre Dame. Coach Hiestand has experienced success at the highest levels of coaching and I am forever grateful for the wisdom he has shared with myself and our entire coaching staff. Coach Hiestand will be forever a part of Notre Dame Football. Congratulations to Harry, Terri and his entire family on a much deserved retirement from coaching! We wish them all of the best.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.