No UFO: Starlink satellites travel over Michiana skies

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WNDU) - If you saw something strange in the sky on Sunday, your eyes weren’t playing tricks on you.

Viewers contacted WNDU after seeing a spotted light chain overhead.

E. Michael Lyvers saw the curious sight in Osceola and provided a photo.

What the community saw was, in fact, the Starlink, a chain satellite from SpaceX. The satellite provides internet service from low-orbit satellites.

Starlink will be visible again on Monday night, when it will travel over Michiana at 7:49 p.m. from west to northeast, according to its website.

