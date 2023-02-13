New campground project under development in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A one-of-a-kind, open all-year, non-traditional campground is being built in the R.V. Capital of the World.

The facility is located on a five-and-a-half-acre site south of the Indiana Toll Road at exit 92 in Elkhart.

The project developer is the owner of the Garden Inn next door.

The campground has 67-concrete pads for R.V. parking that can accommodate units up to 90-feet in length. Each pad has water, sewer, and electric service.

The campground will not have an outdoor pool, nor tennis or basketball courts, although it will have a laundry facility. “We’re not traditional campground, no. For sure,” said A.J. Singh with the Garden Inn.

The premise of the project is that not everyone who drives an R.V. is on vacation. “We have noticed there are a lot of workers, they come in the area from outside of state, and they are in their R.V.’s and that’s one market we’re leaning towards,” Singh said. “For anybody that wants to come in for a night, a week, a month, they’ll be able to stay.”

In a matter of weeks, an El Rancho Viejo Restaurant will open on the Garden Inn grounds, and despite all the traditional campground amenities you won’t find at the campground, “A majority of things you need, they are right here within a mile radius, so example, from AMC Theater,Wal-Mart, Meijer is just coming in, all the gas stations, restaurants,” Singh added.

The campground is scheduled to open sometime in April.

While the campground will not have its own pool, campground customers will have access to the indoor pool at the hotel.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.