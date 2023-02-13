ND grad participates in historic all-women flyover during Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WNDU) - It was a historic moment on Sunday!

For the first time in the game’s history, an all-female team of U.S. Navy Fliers participated in the pre-game flyover.

The four aircraft formation flew over State Farm Stadium moments after singer Chris Stapleton finished the National Anthem.

Seven women flew in the event, including Notre Dame graduate Kathryn Martinez.

ND graduate Kathryn Martinez participates in historic all-women Super Bowl flyover.

A mostly female crew also worked on and maintained the planes.

