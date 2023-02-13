ND grad participates in historic all-women flyover during Super Bowl
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (WNDU) - It was a historic moment on Sunday!
For the first time in the game’s history, an all-female team of U.S. Navy Fliers participated in the pre-game flyover.
The four aircraft formation flew over State Farm Stadium moments after singer Chris Stapleton finished the National Anthem.
Seven women flew in the event, including Notre Dame graduate Kathryn Martinez.
A mostly female crew also worked on and maintained the planes.
