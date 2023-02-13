ND grad participates in historic all-women flyover during Super Bowl

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WNDU) - It was a historic moment on Sunday!

For the first time in the game’s history, an all-female team of U.S. Navy Fliers participated in the pre-game flyover.

The four aircraft formation flew over State Farm Stadium moments after singer Chris Stapleton finished the National Anthem.

Seven women flew in the event, including Notre Dame graduate Kathryn Martinez.

ND graduate Kathryn Martinez participates in historic all-women Super Bowl flyover.
ND graduate Kathryn Martinez participates in historic all-women Super Bowl flyover.(WNDU)

A mostly female crew also worked on and maintained the planes.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody.
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
George Tabbert and fiancé Betty Praklet prepare to pose for a photo at his 100 birthday...
What a century to be alive; Local WWII Veteran turns 100
SUV severely damage Percy's Heating and Air Conditioning late Friday.
SUV plows into South Bend building
No one was hurt when a piece of concrete plummeted from a downtown South Bend on Sunday.
Cement plummets from downtown SB parking garage

Latest News

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey to retire after 40 years.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey to retire after 40 years
ND grad participates in historic all-women Super Bowl flyover
The team will play their semi-final game on Monday night!
Saint Ignatius JV hockey team heads to semi-finals
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey to retire.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey to retire