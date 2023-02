GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen students at Model Elementary will be on e-Learning Tuesday.

The district told 16 News Now that there’s a water main leak near the school, and the city needs space to work on it.

Parents should watch their “Parentsquare,” and social media feeds, where Goshen Community Schools will post updates.

