Mishawaka student-athletes read to elementary students

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about some teen athletes in Mishawaka reading to the kids who look up to them?

Members of Mishawaka High School’s Student-Athlete Council spent their day giving back. They read to students at all of the city’s elementary schools. As much fun as it is for the younger kids, it’s fun for the big kids too.

We caught up with them at Beiger Elementary early Monday morning.

“It’s very nostalgic to go through the same schools that, you know, you did, six to seven years ago; it’s, it’s nice coming back after all these years,” said Dawson Nowacki, a senior.

Monday was just the beginning, as the reading continues Tuesday at Emmons, LaSalle, Battell, and Liberty Elementary Schools.

