MICHIANA UNSOLVED: The Homicide of Kristyana Jackson

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A little girl, just starting the second grade, killed by gun violence in Elkhart. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the 10-year-old unsolved homicide of Kristyana Jackson.

We want to take you back to 2012. It was Friday, August 17 around 10:30 p-m. seven-year-old Kristyana Jackson and her mom were just getting home from a football game. Their home was in the 700 block of Kilbourn Street in Elkhart.

“Dad stayed home to stay with the eight-month-old baby that was, that they had, Kristyana’s little brother,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

As Kristyana and her mom were talking to their porch, they were approached by multiple masked and armed suspects.

“Kristyana’s mother screams out and Kristyana’s dad, John, comes to the front door. As he comes to the door, it appears as if the suspects got startled and then opened fire on them. John grabs Kristyana to try to protect her and ultimately, he and Kristyana are both shot. Several shots were fired,” says Lt. Miller.

It was 2 days later that Kristyana died from her injuries.

“Here we are, 10 and a half years later, and there are still no answers as to who and why,” continues Lt. Miller.

This is why police need your help! If you know anything, no matter how big or how small, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers.

“I mean, it’s a Friday night. It’s after a football game. There are people out. There are people that know something and it’s the phrase I bring all the time, it is the missing puzzle pieces and there’s a few that are missing, and we need, we need this. Our community needs to know what happened and we need to hold people responsible for stealing this little girl’s life and it’s just, its heartbreaking,” says Lt. Miller.

There is an enhanced reward for this case! If your anonymous tip leads to the solving of this case or an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward of $6,000.

