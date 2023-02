Girls high school hoops semi-state matchups revealed

Pairings for this year’s semi-state round of Indiana high school girls basketball were revealed Sunday. Below are the sites featuring Michiana-area teams.

Class 4A at Huntington North

G1: Fort Wayne Snider (21-4) vs. Fishers (24-2) 10 am ET

G2: SB Washington (27-0) vs. Lake Central (22-5) 12 pm ET

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner. 8 pm ET

Class 3A at LaPorte

G1: Twin Lakes (27-0) vs. Hamilton Heights (20-5) 10 am CT

G2: Tippecanoe Valley (22-3) vs. Fairfield (25-2) 12 pm CT

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner. 7:30 pm CT

Class 1A at Frankfort

G1: Tri (25-1) vs. Tri-Central (12-13) 10 am ET

G2: Bethany Christian (22-3) vs. Washington Twp. (20-6)12 pm ET

Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner. 8 pm ET

