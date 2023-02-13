Diloreto club hosts Super Bowl watch party

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) - With the Super Bowl taking place this afternoon, many people needed to find a spot to watch the big game.

Members of the Diloreto club in Mishawaka had nothing to worry about. The club hosted its annual Super Bowl watch party, which kicked off at 5 pm. Members made the trip out to come cheer on their respective teams.

In between plays you could grab a drink from the bar or relax and enjoy the commercials!

Even though were in Indiana, there are still plenty of fans that showed out to the club. It was a 50-50 split between Eagles and Chiefs fans, but the one thing they could all agree on was the food.

“We have a good time here, the members have a good time,” said Pat Perri, president of the Diloreto club. “They come to watch the game and be together with each other. And just have a good time cheering their best team on.” “And they’re all for the food, it’s all about the food”.

The Diloreto club hosts parties for all big games, events, and holidays throughout the year for their members.

Check out their website for the next event!

