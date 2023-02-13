Cement plummets from downtown SB parking garage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A piece of cement broke off the Nor West Parking Garage on Main and Wayne streets in downtown South Bend on Sunday.

The debris fell into the middle of the street but thankfully no one was injured.

Wayne Street was closed for the evening.

The South Bend Engineering Department will take over Monday to assess the damages.

