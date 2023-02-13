Cement plummets from downtown SB parking garage

No one was injured when a large piece of concrete fell from a downtown south Bend parking garage.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A piece of cement broke off the Nor West Parking Garage on Main and Wayne streets in downtown South Bend on Sunday.

The debris fell into the middle of the street but thankfully no one was injured.

Wayne Street was closed for the evening.

The South Bend Engineering Department will take over Monday to assess the damages.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

