Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey to retire after 40 years

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2023
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - After a 40-year career, one of Berrien County’s top cops is stepping down.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey is retiring at the end of the 2023.

He’s had a 40-year career, and spent the past 22 as sheriff. Sheriff Bailey says simply, “I’m 68 years old and it’s time.”

He and his wife want to travel while they’re still healthy enough to do so.

