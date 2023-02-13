2nd Chance Pet: Iggy

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Iggy!

Iggy is a sweet, five year-old-boy that has Cushing’s Syndrome, which is a hormonal imbalance that causes him to have some bald spots.

To adopt Iggy or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.

