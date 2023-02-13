10 Notre Dame holds off Syracuse in annual “Think Pink” game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Syracuse battled back from a double-digit deficit at halftime to reclaim the lead in the 2nd half, but #10 Notre Dame won the 4th quarter by 11 points on their way to a 73-64 win. The victory gives them a season sweep over Syracuse, who they also beat on the road a little less than a month ago.

Flanked by three guards, the Irish starting frontcourt of Kylee Watson and Maddy Westbeld were highly effective in the win, combining for 19 points and 14 rebounds. Notre Dame won the battle of the boards 39-31, helping them garner 15 second-chance points in comparison to Syracuse’s two. Point guard Olivia Miles also stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 13 points, dishing out seven assists and pulling down seven rebounds.

Their next time out, the Irish will finish a four-game home stand with a Thursday game against Louisville; tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

