What a century to be alive; Local WWII Veteran turns 100

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - George F. Tabbert Sr., Michiana’s newest centenarian, might not be a spring chicken, but don’t let his age deceive you; he is as active as they come.

“You’re talking about a guy who has been to Northern Wisconsin multiple times in the last few years just to see people or to visit gravestones,” Tabbert’s grandson George Tabbert III said. “He took trips with his girlfriend around lake Michigan just to do it,”

With five generations of the Tabbert family present, including three named after this living legend, his family tells 16 News Now that George Sr. has always been family first.

“We’re here today; we’re celebrating my dad,” Tabbert’s daughter Kathy Van Leu said. “He’s amazing, and he’s 100 years old. We always would say he ran circles around us all these years.”

In 1943, at the ripe old age of 20, Tabbert enlisted in the US Army, and it wouldn’t be long before he was shipped out to Germany, Austria, and the Philippines to fight the Axis powers.

“They encountered some artillery fire when he was in Germany, and he took cover under one of the trucks,” Van Leu explained. “They were delivering water, and so he took cover under it, and the shrapnel hit the tire and blew up and caused his eardrum to burst, and he’s had hearing problems ever since.”

He was honorably discharged in March 1946, holding the rank of Sergeant.

After the war, he moved back to Michigan and married his wife, Evelyn, and they spent the next 64 years together until she passed away in 2010. They raised four children, 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

“There are so many people that I really know and have a lot of relatives, and a lot of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and I just love them all,” says George F. Tabbert Sr., WWII Army Veteran, 86th Infantry Division.

So, what is his secret to this incredibly long and fulfilling life?

“I never smoked, never chewed tobacco,” Tabbert Sr. added. “I think I got drunk probably a couple of times, but I’m not one of those that go out and drink.”

Now that he is officially 100, Tabbert tells 16 News Now that he needs to set a new goal.

“Ten years ago, we had this party in here, and I told my daughter at that time that I was going to say, live to be 100, and I made my goal,” Tabbert Sr. said. “So, now I have to set another goal which may be, well, 110.”

In his free time, he loves playing bingo, going on long drives with his fiancé, 95-year-old Betty, and spending time with family.

“It was a nice life. I’ve enjoyed it, and I enjoy my family.”

Michigan State Senator Jonathan Lindsey (R) from District 17 presented Mr. Tabbert with a certificate today, honoring him for his service and dedication to the Nation and his incredible longevity.

“He is the most ridiculously active guy I’ve ever known of anyone I know even close to that age,” Tabbert III noted. “It gives me great prospects for what could be in store for my future because I see him and the happiness that he portrays to everyone.”

Tabbert worked at southwestern Michigan Ford Dealers for over 40 years before retiring in 1998. He returned to work in 2002 for the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission as Traffic Count Supervisor, retiring again in 2007.

He remains active in the Cassopolis VFW, the American Legion Post 206, and the Tri-County VFW.

Tabbert served as Commander of the Lt. Williams E. Lozier VFW Post 10704 in Cassopolis for two years, where he celebrated his 100th birthday.

He was also crowned Senior King of the Niles Apple Fest in 2009-2010.

“You can look around the room and see how many people his life has touched, and it gives me hope for our future,” Tabbert III concluded.

Happy Birthday George Sr., and again, thank you for your service.

