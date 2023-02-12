St. Joe County Mich. want public’s help finding teen

Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Exdith Janery Rodriguez Davila.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Exdith Rodriguez Davila left her home on Fairchild Road at about 2 this morning.

Police don’t know what she was wearing at the time.

She left with a backpack with clothes, a passport a cell phone.

Which her parents don’t know the number for.

She is a Hispanic female about 5-6 and 120 to 130 pounds.

She has dark hair and a white birthmark on her neck.

Exdith previously lived in Goshen and may be trying to return there.

Police said she is not believed to be in any danger, but her family would like her located safely.

Anyone with information should call the St Joseph County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.

