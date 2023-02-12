Laszewski’s career-high 33 not enough as Irish fall short, 93-87

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sweet-shooting big man Nate Laszewski was in a rare zone on offense Saturday, scoring a career-high 33 points.

Unfortunately for Laszewski and the Irish, Virginia Tech center Grant Basile also had a 33-point performance up his sleeve, and the Hokies brought a couple more bullets to Saturday’s shootout at Purcell Pavilion as they defeat Notre Dame 93-87.

Notre Dame’s Cormac Ryan was second in scoring for the home team, chipping in 17 points on 60% shooting. Both teams shot efficiently all afternoon, as the Hokies and the Irish hit 57% and 55% of their shots, respectively.

The Irish will next head to Duke for a Valentine’s day contest with the Blue Devils this coming Tuesday.

