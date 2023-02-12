‘King of the road’ event kicks off at Michiana RC Raceway

Mishawaka, Ind. (WNDU) -If you’re looking for a fun time out of the house this weekend then try going down to Michiana RC Raceway in Mishawaka. You can test your luck at becoming this years ‘King of the road’.

Michiana Raceway hosts special event tournaments like ‘king of the road’ throughout the year to determine the ‘best driver of the weekend’. The driver is selected through a multitude of qualifications like racing style, car type, and overall results of races.

Once racers arrive they have the opportunity too add some upgrades to their vehicles at the upstairs workshop, which doubles as a great viewing area for the races.

The raceway also hosts non-tournament style races, for those not yet ready to take on some experienced drivers. Races take place every Friday, starting at 4 p-m, and are a great way of getting involved with community members.

“For me, its a little more about sharing the experience,” said Phil Vertrees, owner of Michiana RC Raceway. “Giving something other then a phone or game. Where it’s actually interactive and you can get out to spend time with people.”

The “King of the Road” winners will be crowned at the conclusion of Sundays races.

If you’re interested in more information about upcoming races or how you can get involved. Check out Michiana RC Raceways.

